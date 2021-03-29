Homicide investigation underway in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The West Frankfort Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Officers were called to the the 700 block of South Skelton Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, March 26, in reference to a male being shot.
When officers arrived they found a male had been shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
West Frankfort Police Chief John Prudent said the victim’s death is considered a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.
No suspect or suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information about the shooting or video of the area in question is asked to contact the West Frankfort Police Department at 618-937-3502.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Crime Scene Services is assisting with the investigation.
