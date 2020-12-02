4 arrested in connection to Calloway Co. burglary

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three adults and a juvenile were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation.
Kenneth W. Helton, 32, of Mayfield, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.
Shelby L. Richard, 29, of Murray, and Liberty B. Schaeffer, 19, of Haltom City, Texas, were each charged with second-degree burglary.
All three were taken to the Calloway County Jail.
A male juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary and released to an adult family member.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Landmark Circle on Tuesday, December 1 around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress.
Deputies say Helton, Richard, Schaeffer and the juvenile were in the process of removing items from the home immediately before their arrival. They said the front door of the home appeared to have been forced open.
The owner of the property arrived at the scene and identified items loaded into a vehicle registered to Schaeffer as having come from inside the home.
