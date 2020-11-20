(KFVS) - The American Kennel Club listed some Thanksgiving foods your dog can and can’t eat.
Keep in mind the foods need to be plain, that means no spices and fat. Also, don’t forget to keep the trash out of reach.
- Sweet potatoes with no added ingredients
- Boiled or baked potatoes with no butter, sour cream, salt or pepper. Serve in moderation
- Apples and be sure to cut out the core
- Turkey meat, but no bones and no skin
- Green beans without any added ingredients like butter or spices
- Plain peas
- Pumpkin, but if canned pumpkin make sure it’s not the pre-spiced pie mix
- Dessert can be something like frozen yogurt
- Turkey bones, skin and gravy
- Stuffing
- Casseroles
- Mashed potatoes
- Creamed peas
- Chocolate, cookies, pies and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)
- Alcoholic beverages
- Raisins and grapes
- Onions, scallions and garlic
- Ham
- Yeast dough
- Fatty foods
- Foods containing spices
