Injured bald eagle rescued on Veterans Day in the Heartland

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Veterans Day, a Reelfoot Lake State Park Ranger rescued an injured bald eagle with the help of two hunters, Terry Brown and Ronnie Lanier.
One of the hunters noticed two bald eagles fighting in the woods, and notified Ranger Douglas.
Brown and Lanier helped Douglas locate the eagle.
The ranger and the hunters captured the eagle and transported him to a vet.
The vet determined that injuries were minor, scrapes and scratches from the territorial dispute it had with the other bald eagle, and should survive.
