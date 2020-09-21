Cape Splash to hold Doggy Swim Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash will hold Doggy Swim Day on Saturday, September 26.
Admission is $10 per dog and it’ll be at the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, 1565 N. Kingshighway.
Times will vary based on the dog’s weight:
- Dogs under 25 pounds - 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Dogs 25-75 pounds - 2 to 3 p.m.
- Dogs 75+ pounds - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
You can buy wristbands in advance at the Osage Centre to beat the line. There will be a limit of 75 dogs per session. All dogs must be on a leash when entering the facility, and vaccinations are required.
Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave.
Humans are admitted free with a dog’s paid admission, only two humans per dog.
Masks are required when entering the facility and when social distancing is not possible on the pool deck.
All proceeds will benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation.
Private sessions are available, but space is limited.
