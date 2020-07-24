Heartland vet: Don’t over-feed your pet while you’re home because of the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If there’s a winner in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s probably your pet.
That’s according to Dr. Brian Heuring at Cape Small Animal Clinic.
If you’re working from home, they get to be with you all day and get extra attention.
“The more fat, the more weight, the more itchy our pets are going to be as well. So the heart disease, diabetes, joint disease, torn ligaments that patients will have with the increased weight, all these things can be prevented and definitely reduced by keeping them in a healthier body condition.”
Dr. Heuring suggested breaking treats down into smaller sizes than normal, or even using vegetables in place of treats. Your pet will enjoy it just as much without all the extra calories of a regular treat.
He also suggested getting your pets moving more by playing with them, taking them for walks, and keeping them active.
Dr. Heuring said most pet foods have serving recommendations on the bag that you should follow to make sure your pet isn’t eating too much. If you are unsure of your pet’s diet or need help, you can always reach out to your vet.
Many people often have the wrong idea of what a healthy pet looks like.
“I always think about the thoroughbred horses on race day and the way they come out, and I tell people that’s healthy, not the healthy image that we think of,” he said.
On a healthy pet you should be able to easily feel their ribs, but not see them poking out.
