A Heartland restaurant stands up for employees after receiving negative comments

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses and restaurants are doing what they can to stay afloat and keep their customers happy, but one Heartland restaurant owner said they won’t tolerate the negative comments toward employees.
The last couple of months Jay’s Bar-B-Que has been running as a drive thru.
“I felt bad that you had to wait because the line was not only wrapped around the building, but it was in the parking lot and the old Chevy parking lot and people’s cars were sticking out on the highway,” said Barb McFarland, co-owner of Jay’s Bar-B-Que.
McFarland said they aren’t a fast food restaurant.
“All I’m asking for is a little bit of patience,” she said.
McFarland said she never thought she’d have to say this.
“It’s not like you yelled at a 30-year-old woman or the owners. You know if you have a really big problem ask for the managers or ask for an owner. Do not chew out a little girl, so that was the big thing and when I saw her crying, that’s the line, we are not going to cross that line," she said.
But McFarland is standing up for her employees with a Facebook post to her customers.
“I just don’t want you to take it out on my girls, they are young girls and they are working so very hard. We are very, very fast pace since everything funnels through our drive through and I would just give anything for you to just be kind,” she said.
McFarland said they are just following the governor’s orders.
“I think all of the build up and animosity is coming out that some people are just not handling it very well and they’re taking it out,” she said.
She hopes things will be back to normal in no time.
“Just hang on just a little bit longer and be kind to your fellow person," she said.
