Boys save little girl from drowning in Jackson, Mo. park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The weekend rain brought high waters to the Heartland and a dangerous current to Hubble Creek, putting one child’s life in danger.
Spring rains lead to high water at the Jackson City Park low water bridge where children often gather to play. The problem is, right under the bridge is an uncovered culvert that creates a suction that can pull your child under the bridge, leaving them trapped.
“It’s a coincidence that it’s the second time that I have seen a friend of mine drowning.”
Jackson resident Aiden Kyle saved a little girl’s life on Sunday afternoon after she was trapped inside a culvert.
“We were all at the park. It was raining and the water was higher, over the bridge, and we were all swimming, splashing and having fun. There was a little girl and we were all wondering where she went," he said.
In an instant, the current sucked little Kinsley Stuart into the culvert and under the bridge.
“And my feet were there, and my eyes were open the whole time. I saw green stuff," she said.
“I saw her hand on top of the bridge part, so I jumped in and I grabbed on," said Aiden.
But alone, he was no match for the creek’s undertow, so he called for help from longtime friend Isaiah Randol.
“He was getting sucked in with her, so I jumped in and I grabbed her hand with him and we both pulled," he said. "Then the other two boys jumped in and it took four boys to pull this girl out because it was that strong.
After getting her to safety, Kinsley took a trip to the hospital where she was checked out and released.
On Monday, Kinsley’s mom, Casey Stuart, had a surprise for the boys who saved her daughter life.
“We do want to say thank you to the boys from Kennys. We own Kenny’s flipping burgers. And we want to let you boys know that you guys can eat with us forever, for free. Because there is no amount of money, that can ever be put on what you did," she said.
We reached out to the City of Jackson and Kent Peetz at the Department of Public Works who said that caution signs and a grate over the culvert are possible remedies that will be discussed at the next meeting.
