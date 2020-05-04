SEMO Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston death investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated in the death investigation of a Sikeston man on Sunday night, May 3.
Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) were called around 8:57 p.m. to 600 S. New Madrid St. about an unresponsive person.
When officers and an ambulance crew arrived to the scene they found 28-year-old Jared Dante’ Tipler dead.
According to DPS, it appears Tipler was assaulted and died from his injuries.
Investigators are trying to build a timeline on the victim’s whereabouts and gather any suspect information.
Police are actively interviewing individuals to learn more.
DPS called in the SEMO Major Case Squad to assist with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or Crime Stoppers Hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.
