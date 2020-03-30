Attorney General Schmitt continues war on price gouging

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued eight civil investigative demands to third-party Amazon sellers as part of the Attorney General’s Office’s collaborative efforts with Amazon to end price gouging.
Schmitt previously announced partnerships with the private sector to combat price gouging and profiteering off the COVID-19 pandemic.
From market analysis information provided by Amazon, the Attorney General has opened investigations into eight Missouri-based sellers who have been charging 2 to 19 times the prices they charged prior to the pandemic on certain healthcare items like face masks and hand sanitizer.
The civil investigative demand operates as a subpoena.
It requires the third-party sellers to provide information about their pricing and sales of face masks, respirators, and hand sanitizer.
“Price gouging is something that we’re taking incredibly seriously, and we’re exploring all avenues in order to protect Missourians during these unprecedented times,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Our partnership with Amazon is making it easier for our office to find and investigate these potential price gougers, and we’re going to continue to work with Amazon as we move forward through this crisis.”
Anyone who see price gouging on medical product or other health-related necessities, is encouraged to call the Consumer Protection hotline or submit a complaint online.
