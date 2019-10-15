Poplar Bluff charity announces Build Day for beds for children

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a national non-profit with the mission of building beds for children who are sleeping on the floor, announced the Poplar Bluff Chapter will hold its second build day.
The event takes place on Saturday, October 19 at 8 a.m. and take place in the parking lot of the Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools Central Office at 1110 N. Westwood Boulevard.
The Poplar Bluff Chapter built 22 beds on its first build day. For its second Build Day, the chapter will be building 30 beds to help meet the many requests they already have for more beds from families across the region.
The Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter in Poplar Bluff is a result of a partnership between the school district’s Bright Futures initiative, local churches, members of the foster care system and community volunteers.
Anyone who would like to volunteer is welcome. Volunteers can click here and find the Poplar Bluff event and register before the Build Day.
Anyone in need of a bed can also go to the same website and request a bed. Donations to the chapter are tax deductible and a donation link can be found on the chapter’s Facebook page.
Sleep In Heavenly Peace began in 2012 in Idaho with one family that saw the need to help provide beds to kids in their community.
The non-profit now has nearly 200 chapters in 48 states and Canada.
During a Build Day, volunteers help build beds using an assembly line method that is so simple anyone can help.
