City council approves sale of recreational marijuana in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The city council approved the sale of recreational marijuana on Tuesday, October 1.
It passed unanimously and was filed for record on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
According to the approved resolution, adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries will be permitted within the corporate limits in city limits.
One business, Thrive Anna Medical Cannabis Dispensary, was approved by the city to operate an adult-use dispensary, but their license to sell recreational marijuana must still be approved by the State of Illinois. Thrive currently sells only medical marijuana.
In June, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana in Illinois. It goes into effect on January 1, 2020.
There will be a 3 percent sales tax on all cannabis sales. The tax money will go to the City of Anna’s general fund and can be used on whatever city leaders choose.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.