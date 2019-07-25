Poplar Bluff police investigate shoplifting complaint

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are investigating a shoplifting incident.
Officers would like to speak with the female seen in a couple of photographs from a store which appears to sell grocery items.
Poplar Bluff Police posted pictures of the woman they would like to interview on their Facebook page.
One photo shows the woman in question with a shopping cart near an aisle stocked with grilling supplies.
The second photo shows the same woman in a Nike tank top exiting the store.
If you know this individual, please contact Captain David Sutton with the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-686-6849 or by email at dsutton@pbpolice.org.
