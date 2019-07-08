Perryville opens new dog park

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville added a new dog park as part of their city park in June.
The dog park is fenced in with sections for large dogs and small dogs. It also offers plenty of running space, with drinking water, toys, seating and more.
Perryville Director of Parks & Recreation Jim Cadwell said this started back in 2016 when they developed a 20-year master plan for the park system. One of the projects heavily talked about was a dog park.
Three years later, the dog park is now complete and open to the public.
"It benefits not only the dogs but also the people," Cadwell said. "Dogs are typically social animals. They like to go in packs or groups. Typically, if they are in your backyard, if they are chained up or fenced up, they are isolated. Having a dog park like this, where it's open, they get to interact and play with each other."
Cadwell said the new park also benefits people from a social aspect.
"A lot of folks will come and, like you and I will keep showing up every Tuesday, maybe we'll become friends," Cadwell added. "So it's a lot of socialization, not only for the dogs but for the people."
For more information on Perryville’s new dog park, call the Perry Park Center at 573-547-7275.
