Saturday college football scores

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Here are your Saturday college football scores: 

SEMO beats Tennessee State: 23-20.

Murray State beats Tennessee Tech: 31-21.

Jacksonville State defeats UT Martin: 14-7

SIU loses to Youngstown State: 28-20.

Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt: 44-21.

Illinois State loses to Indiana: 24-14.

