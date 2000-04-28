The coroner identified a 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois who was pronounced dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, March 23.

Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.

Lawmakers and advocates say not enough people, especially teenagers, know about Safe Haven laws that allow parents to drop off a newborn at a hospital or police station - no questions asked.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey's governing body will have to make concessions before the league sends the world's best players to the Winter Games in South Korea...

By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press Forecasters are warning of severe storms as a powerful weather system moves across the central United States.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly of confirmation that one of its vendors experienced a data breach affecting approximately 1.4 million Illinois job seekers, according to the vendor’s current estimate.

A traffic stop on Interstate 24 ends with 11 ounces of marijuana off the streets.

Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.

A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.

Investigators with Kentucky State Police are hoping someone reading this can help bring a 33 year old murder case to a close.

The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.

A forum for businesses in Carbondale, Illinois will be held at the Civic Center with topics on how to prepare businesses for the total solar eclipse.

Senior U.S. officials say the Trump administration will approve the Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, ending years of delay for a project that has served as a flashpoint in the national debate about climate change.