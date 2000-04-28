A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
The coroner identified a 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois who was pronounced dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, March 23.
The coroner identified a 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois who was pronounced dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, March 23.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
London's top anti-terror officer says two more "significant arrests" have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.
Lawmakers and advocates say not enough people, especially teenagers, know about Safe Haven laws that allow parents to drop off a newborn at a hospital or police station - no questions asked.
Lawmakers and advocates say not enough people, especially teenagers, know about Safe Haven laws that allow parents to drop off a newborn at a hospital or police station - no questions asked.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey's governing body will have to make concessions before the league sends the world's best players to the Winter Games in South...
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the International Olympic Committee and hockey's governing body will have to make concessions before the league sends the world's best players to the Winter Games in South Korea...
By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press Forecasters are warning of severe storms as a powerful weather system moves across the central United States.
By JEFF MARTIN Associated Press Forecasters are warning of severe storms as a powerful weather system moves across the central United States.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly of confirmation that one of its vendors experienced a data breach affecting approximately 1.4 million Illinois job seekers, according to the vendor’s current estimate.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly of confirmation that one of its vendors experienced a data breach affecting approximately 1.4 million Illinois job seekers, according to the vendor’s current estimate.
A traffic stop on Interstate 24 ends with 11 ounces of marijuana off the streets.
A traffic stop on Interstate 24 ends with 11 ounces of marijuana off the streets.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.
A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.
A 28-year police veteran said this is probably the most heinous criminal act he's ever seen.
Investigators with Kentucky State Police are hoping someone reading this can help bring a 33 year old murder case to a close.
Investigators with Kentucky State Police are hoping someone reading this can help bring a 33 year old murder case to a close.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.
A forum for businesses in Carbondale, Illinois will be held at the Civic Center with topics on how to prepare businesses for the total solar eclipse.
A forum for businesses in Carbondale, Illinois will be held at the Civic Center with topics on how to prepare businesses for the total solar eclipse.
There are a couple of big Sweet 16 match ups set to air on KFVS on Friday, March 24.
There are a couple of big Sweet 16 match ups set to air on KFVS on Friday, March 24.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel was notified by the FBI indicating a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday in reference to the Brittanee Drexel case.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) introduced the American Healthcare Act to replace the Affordable Care Act, but not everyone from his party is on board.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) introduced the American Healthcare Act to replace the Affordable Care Act, but not everyone from his party is on board.
These women have been leaders on the global stage, whether by leading countries or setting nationwide agendas.
These women have been leaders on the global stage, whether by leading countries or setting nationwide agendas.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Find out where you can watch the games
Find out where you can watch the games
Several Heartland towns are preparing for the Total Solar Eclipse in 2017.
Several Heartland towns are preparing for the Total Solar Eclipse in 2017.
Find the latest product recalls.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
Area developers are bringing a new tech district and entertainment area to downtown Cape Girardeau in a $20 million project.
Area developers are bringing a new tech district and entertainment area to downtown Cape Girardeau in a $20 million project.
Flip My Food is hosted by Chef Jeff Henderson.
Looking for a good deal? Here is a look at yard sales across the Heartland.
Looking for a good deal? Here is a look at yard sales across the Heartland.
WATCH some #TBT Heartland News videos here.
WATCH some #TBT Heartland News videos here.
Laura "Wibbs" Wibbenmeyer recently announced she is expecting baby #2! Follow her journey here.
Laura "Wibbs" Wibbenmeyer recently announced she is expecting baby #2! Follow her journey here.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
Police say a man apparently had his mouth glued shut during a Springfield attack.
Police say a man arrived at a Missouri hospital with his lips apparently glued together after coming under attack from several people in an ongoing dispute.
There are a couple of big Sweet 16 match ups set to air on KFVS on Friday, March 24.
There are a couple of big Sweet 16 match ups set to air on KFVS on Friday, March 24.
Police in Poplar Bluff are asking for the public's help to locate a man in connection to a burglary.
Police in Poplar Bluff are asking for the public's help to locate a man in connection to a burglary.
The windy conditions did not help firefighters who were working to put out a field fire in Cape Girardeau County.
The windy conditions did not help firefighters who were working to put out a field fire in Cape Girardeau County.
The coroner identified a 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois who was pronounced dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, March 23.
The coroner identified a 78-year-old man from Williamson County, Illinois who was pronounced dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Thursday, March 23.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly of confirmation that one of its vendors experienced a data breach affecting approximately 1.4 million Illinois job seekers, according to the vendor’s current estimate.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security notified the Illinois General Assembly of confirmation that one of its vendors experienced a data breach affecting approximately 1.4 million Illinois job seekers, according to the vendor’s current estimate.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
A forum for businesses in Carbondale, Illinois will be held at the Civic Center with topics on how to prepare businesses for the total solar eclipse.
A forum for businesses in Carbondale, Illinois will be held at the Civic Center with topics on how to prepare businesses for the total solar eclipse.
There are a couple of big Sweet 16 match ups set to air on KFVS on Friday, March 24.
There are a couple of big Sweet 16 match ups set to air on KFVS on Friday, March 24.
State officials say they have returned more than $302 million in refunds to Kentucky taxpayers.
State officials say they have returned more than $302 million in refunds to Kentucky taxpayers.
The faculty at Kentucky State University has voted to express no confidence in the school's Board of Regents after a search for a new president.
The faculty at Kentucky State University has voted to express no confidence in the school's Board of Regents.
A traffic stop on Interstate 24 ends with 11 ounces of marijuana off the streets.
A traffic stop on Interstate 24 ends with 11 ounces of marijuana off the streets.
Investigators with Kentucky State Police are hoping someone reading this can help bring a 33 year old murder case to a close.
Investigators with Kentucky State Police are hoping someone reading this can help bring a 33 year old murder case to a close.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
A First Alert Action Day was issued for Friday night, March 24 through Saturday evening, March 25.
Pediatricians have long suggested that fruit juice may prompt weight gain in children, but a new review finds it harmless when consumed in moderation.
Pediatricians have long suggested that fruit juice may prompt weight gain in children, but a new review finds it harmless when consumed in moderation.
As a critical vote to repeal "Obamacare" looms Thursday, House Republican leaders worked furiously on Wednesday to garner enough votes to begin dismantling the landmark health care reform law.
As a critical vote to repeal "Obamacare" looms Thursday, House Republican leaders worked furiously on Wednesday to garner enough votes to begin dismantling the landmark health care reform law.
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.
A concussion prevention program that teaches young football players safer ways to block and tackle was tied to about a one-third lower risk of head injury, according to a new study.
A concussion prevention program that teaches young football players safer ways to block and tackle was tied to about a one-third lower risk of head injury, according to a new study.