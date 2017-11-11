Tennessee State edges Southeast Missouri State 23-20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Michael Hughes threw for two touchdowns and Lane Clark kicked a 44-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to lift Tennessee State to a 23-20 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Vincent Sellers blocked a Southeast Missouri State punt with 4:37 left to play, helping set up the winning field goal.

Hughes finished 9-of-14 passing for 196 yards and an interception, which Southeast Missouri State's Devin Alexander returned 21 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. The TD throws were to Mahlon Medley and Terence Harris.

Steven Newbold caught five passes for 153 yards as Tennessee State (6-4, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference) outgained the Redhawks 343-231.

Southeast Missouri State (2-8, 2-5) got 116 yards rushing from Marquis Terry and both of Jesse Hosket's touchdown throws were to Kristian Wilkerson. The Redhawks missed the PAT after Alexander's interception return.

