Murray State holds off Tennessee Tech 31-21

Here are your Saturday college football scores:
Benny Snell rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns and Sihiem King added two rushing TDs, leading Kentucky to a 44-21 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Tennessee defeated Murray State 2-0 in the NCAA Women's soccer tournament on Saturday. The Racers advanced to the NCAA Tourney by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
