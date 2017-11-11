Murray State holds off Tennessee Tech 31-21

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Jordon Gandy caught eight passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns and D.J. Penick rushed for 139 yards and two scores to lead Murray State to a 31-21 victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Trailing 7-3, the Racers (3-7, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference) used Shuler Bentley's 62-yard scoring strike to Gandy and a 48-yard TD run by Penick to take a 17-7 halftime lead.

Penick added an 11-yard TD run in the third quarter and Bentley and Gandy hooked up again for a 42-yard score to make it 31-14.

Tennessee Tech's Luke Ward added second-half TD passes to Andrew Goldsmith and Dontez Byrd, who finished with 12 catches for 91 yards. He broke his own school record with 976 receiving yards this season.

Bentley completed 23 of 39 passes for 234 yards for the Racers, who ended a three-game skid against the Golden Eagles (1-9, 1-6).

Ward completed 19 of 39 passes for 201 yards and three TDs for Tennessee Tech.

The Racers forced three turnovers, giving them 28 on the season. The Racers came into the game third in the FCS in turnovers forced.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.