Man killed in single-vehicle crash in rural Murphysboro

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a Murphysboro man was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a Murphysboro man was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on January 2 on Town Creek Road, near Worthen Cemetery Rd. in rural Murphysboro, Illinois.

An initial investigation revealed 27-year-old Kyle Lee Thompson was driving a black 2002 Mitsubishi eastbound on Town Creek Rd.

His vehicle went off the right side of the roadway to the right, struck a driveway culvert, then overturned multiple times.

Thompson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office reported the road was closed for about two hours.

This investigation is ongoing.

