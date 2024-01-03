Man killed in single-vehicle crash in rural Murphysboro

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a Murphysboro man was killed in a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on January 2 on Town Creek Road, near Worthen Cemetery Rd. in rural Murphysboro, Illinois.

An initial investigation revealed 27-year-old Kyle Lee Thompson was driving a black 2002 Mitsubishi eastbound on Town Creek Rd.

His vehicle went off the right side of the roadway to the right, struck a driveway culvert, then overturned multiple times.

Thompson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office reported the road was closed for about two hours.

This investigation is ongoing.

