SEMO Pets encourages responsible adopting during ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

What to know before buying an animal for Christmas.
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Through December 17, Cape Girardeau non-profit Southeast Missouri Pets is offering reduced adoption fees as part of an “Empty the Shelters” event, sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation.

The reduced fee applies to cats and dogs older than 3 months. The animals are already spayed or neutered, and up to date on vaccinations.

They also have a microchip, to make it easier to find them if they become lost.

One dog available to adopt is named Mary Jane, a 1-year-old female mixed breed.

Mary Jane, a 1-year-old mixed breed, is available to adopt for $50 through Dec. 17.
Mary Jane, a 1-year-old mixed breed, is available to adopt for $50 through Dec. 17.(1211_kfvs)

Although the goal is always to get every pet adopted, Jenn Farmer, director of SEMO Pets, urges caution when it comes to adopting on a whim, like as a Christmas gift.

“Dogs are a 15 to 20-year commitment, because of the simple fact that you have to have yearly checks, you have to have heartworm prevention every month, there’s so many things,” Farmer said.

However, for animal lovers who have taken time to consider whether they’re ready for an addition to the family, a pet can be the perfect gift.

Farmer said she knows many stories of people coming into the shelter to look for an animal, and meeting their perfect match.

“One lady came the other day and said, ‘The cat just looked at me, and I knew.’ So that’s really special when we have that happen,” Farmer said.

The relationship between pets and their humans is a special one. Studies have shown animals help ease high blood pressure and other conditions many people suffer from.

To take advantage of the lowered adoption fee, contact SEMO Pets to set up an appointment. Click here to view their website and contact information, as well as photos and details of adoptable pets.

