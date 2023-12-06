Heartland Votes
Jackie Tyler and The Locals take over Heartland Afternoon

Music is rich in the Heartland. Especially when you take notice of how many performers there actually are here
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jackie Tyler and The Locals are the latest Heartland band to take over the KFVS12 Studio for Heartland Afternoon on Wednesday.

Group members Jackie Tyler Sutton, Mike “Scut” Jackson and Douglas Mouser joined Jeffrey Bullard for an interview on December 6 before a performance of their original song, “All I Need.”

Released on December 5, “All I Need” is the band’s newest song--available for download and streaming. The song came about one night during a practice session between Sutton and Mouser.

“We just had a wild hare, and I went down there to his house,” Sutton said. “He’d done this little groove with a bass and we wrote it right then and there in about 15-20 minutes.”

From there, they gathered with the rest of the band to record.

Here's a Heartland Original right here in the studio. Jackie Tyler and the locals perform their song 'All I Need.'

The bandmates met through their music, with Jackson and Sutton both residing in Bonne Terre, Missouri. The Heartland may not resemble the Los Angeles music industry, but there are veins of gold in this rural mine.

“We have a really good local music scene, pretty rich, a lot of talent. Everybody’s pretty humble and tries to help each other out,” Jackson said.

The support comes not just from fans and fellow musicians, but the venues they plan in.

“Whether it be helping us gig, or throwing sponsorships our way to make sure we can keep on going down the line, get that gas money, go to the next show--they really help out. They’re really supportive,” Sutton said. “Not just us--any local musician trying to make a buck.”

Many musicians speak of the great dream to make a living solely from their artistry. Sutton and Jackson play music full time, but Mouser is a bricklayer by trade.

But when it comes to the future, the guys don’t stress.

“Older I get, the more I regret expecting things, man. Just let it happen,” Sutton said.

Sutton and Mouser’s version of “All I Need” is available now on Spotify. Sutton’s next live gig is Saturday night, December 9 at Twin Eagle Lake in Potosi, Mo.

