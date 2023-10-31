Man wanted on attempted 1st degree murder charge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg Police are working to track down a man wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting on Sunday afternoon, October 29.

They are searching for 23-year-old Damaris Neal, of Dyersburg and police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, Neal is wanted in connection with a shooting on Upper Finley Road and Alvinwood Circle.

Officers were called to Alvinwood Cir. around 2:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway.

Police said a gunshot victim showed up in the parking lot of the police department in a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire on Upper Finely road.

The victim was looking for help. They were taken by ambulance to a Memphis hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the victim was the intended target of the shooting and identified Neal and 30-year-old Jeremy Avery, of Dyersburg, as suspects.

The search then began for Neal and Avery.

A rental car reportedly driven by Avery was found at St. Jon Apartments.

Officers surrounded the apartment and later took Avery into custody without any further issues.

Avery is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing schedule II with intent to sell/deliver and simple possession of marijuana.

During a search of the apartment police said they found seized 82 suspected Oxycodone pills and marijuana from Avery’s apartment.

