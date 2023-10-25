Duo from Missouri Bootheel perform original music on Heartland Afternoon

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - This pair of twins from the Missouri Bootheel aren’t just partners in crime, they’re partners in music.

Together, 15-year-old Will and Wyatt Stinnett form the musical group “Double Take.”

The twins told Heartland News they come from a musical family, with their grandfather performing in a band out of Sikeston, and their father singing from a young age.

“We’ve just always been around the music industry,” said Wyatt. “We’ve been singing since we were really little.”

The manager and bass player of “Double Take” is the twins’ own father, making for a true family business.

“He books all our gigs for us, he runs all our sound, and it’s very comforting knowing that we have somebody who loves us that much and supports us that much,” said Will.

With laughter in their eyes and voices, the twins called performing with each other annoying, and were quick to voice their true feelings.

“Family business is always tough, but there’s nothing more rewarding than being able to sit up there and play music with your brother and your family,” said Will.

The pair said much of their inspiration for songwriting comes from other artists’ work, including poetry. Other times, ideas simply come to them, and they follow where the muse leads.

They were in their living room when they created “Pray for Me,” the song they performed on Heartland Afternoon on October 25. It’s the tale of a severely underappreciated man working long hours for a wife and kids at home, who goes on to be shot in the leg by his fictional father-in-law.

“I kinda had this riff in my head that I was just kinda plucking around with, and we just sat down and were like, ‘Let’s write a song with this,’” said Will. “It’s kind of a made-up story, but one thing I think that they can take away from it is just keep working hard at everything you’re doing.”

“Double Take” have performed on Beale Street in Memphis, and locally at the Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil & Music Festival.

They’re set to perform two shows in November 2023, at The Library in Downtown Cape Girardeau, and at Downtown Bistro in Kennett.

With the pair still in high school, they said people who come out to their live shows are usually very surprised by their young age.

“You know, in the bar scene, you’re not really supposed to be playing, but we play anyway. They let us in there, so we haven’t had any issues out of that,” said Wyatt.

The twins said they have big plans for the bright future ahead, with music a large part of it, whether the “Double Take” project endures or not.

“Music is something that we can do for the rest of our lives,” said Will. “We can always just sit down on the couch, like we are right now, and play guitar, and just have fun.”

The pair said new music from “Double Take” is already in the works.

