Southern Ill. country artist Miranda Bury performs on Heartland Afternoon

By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland native and country music artist Miranda Bury stopped by the studio to share her music on Heartland Afternoon.

Country singer Miranda Bury is from Marissa, Illinois. She told Heartland News she comes from a musical family, but she didn’t get her start in music until she was 12 years old.

“I had knee surgery and I needed something to do, so I picked up a guitar and taught myself how to play it,” Bury said.

And she’s been playing ever since.

On Tuesday, October 10, Bury performed her original song “Momma’s Kitchen” on Heartland Afternoon. She said she wrote the song because her mother’s kitchen is the room where many important life events happened to her and her friends as they were growing up.

“It’s always been a very special place for me,” Bury said.

Bury added that she hopes when people hear the song, they feel at home.

Her seven original songs are available for download on Spotify and Apple Music.

Bury’s next live performance is happening at Eckert’s Cider Shed in Belleville, Ill. on Sunday, October 29. The show is free to attend.

