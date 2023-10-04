Katy O’Ferrell’s Un-Happy Hour in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Katy O’Ferrell’s in Cape Girardeau is offering the chance for people to explore history, Irish folklore, and secrets from the past.

Called the Un-Happy Hour, the event will take place on each Monday in October starting on October 9. Each Monday event will feature two hour tours starting at 7 p.m.

Those attending will first meet in the grotto for an Irish beer tasting and begin their journey of the historic building. Christy Mershon will lead attendees through the restaurant, sharing local history, Irish folklore, and the legends both have left behind.

You will then travel outside to enter the abandoned upstairs to be greeted with an Irish Wake and learn the Irish traditions to honor and remember the dead.

You can book your spot for one of the available tours online now, costing $30 per person. You must be 21 years or older to drink.

