Cape G Rocks Historic Porch Session features Joslyn and the Sweet Compressions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The latest Cape G Rocks Historic Porch Session will feature Joslyn and the Sweet Compressions.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at old City Hall, 401 Independence Street.

Tickets are $10. You can click here for more information.

Joslyn and the Sweet Compressions features Joslyn Hampton, her stepfather Marty Charters, Steve Holloman on the keyboard, Smith Donaldson on the bass, Rashawn Fleming on the drums, Trevin Little on the saxophone and Chase Fleming on the trombone and trumpet.

We talked Joslyn and Shawn Wood, the founder of Cape G Rocks, on Heartland Afternoon at 3 p.m.

