Murray State Alumni Popeye Jones becomes NBA Champion as assistant coach

DENVER, Co. (KFVS) - Denver Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones became the first Murray State men’s basketball alumni to win an NBA championship as a coach Monday night 94-89 over the Miami Heat.

Jones landed his first NBA coaching job in 2010 with the Brooklyn Nets and just finished his second season in Denver as an NBA title winner with head coach Michael Malone.

Jones is the first former Racer to win a championship as a coach, but follows two former Racers who won NBA Titles as players: Joe Fulks in 1947 followed by Dick Cunningham in 1971.

