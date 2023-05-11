Heartland Votes

First Alert: Flash flooding threat with afternoon storms

The rapids are roaring at Spring River in Hardy Ark. and Mammoth Spring. (Source: CNews/Donna...
The rapids are roaring at Spring River in Hardy Ark. and Mammoth Spring. (Source: CNews/Donna Stoker)((Source: CNews/Donna Stoker))
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A few showers are possible late this morning to early afternoon ahead of a warm front.

Scattered storms will begin to form along the front, starting around 2 p.m.

Severe storms are not likely, but flash flooding is possible from heavy rainfall. There could also be a lot of lightning.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Scattered storms should move north around 4 p.m., but another system will soon follow.

Right now, timing shows the next system will arrive from the south by 9 p.m.

Showers should become lighter by early Friday morning.

More scattered showers arrive mid-morning Friday with the threat of high winds and heavy rain.

There continues to be a threat for more severe storms Saturday and Sunday.

The overall severe weather threat looks low however, a strong storms or two will be possible.

The start of next week is looking drier.

