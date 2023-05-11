First Alert: Flash flooding threat with afternoon storms
(KFVS) - A few showers are possible late this morning to early afternoon ahead of a warm front.
Scattered storms will begin to form along the front, starting around 2 p.m.
Severe storms are not likely, but flash flooding is possible from heavy rainfall. There could also be a lot of lightning.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Scattered storms should move north around 4 p.m., but another system will soon follow.
Right now, timing shows the next system will arrive from the south by 9 p.m.
Showers should become lighter by early Friday morning.
More scattered showers arrive mid-morning Friday with the threat of high winds and heavy rain.
There continues to be a threat for more severe storms Saturday and Sunday.
The overall severe weather threat looks low however, a strong storms or two will be possible.
The start of next week is looking drier.
