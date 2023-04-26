SIU and Carbondale Tourism to recognize Small Business Week

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - In celebration of National Small Business Week, the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU is sponsoring a variety of special events. All events are free and open to the public.

National Small Business Week runs from April 30, to May 6. The celebration starts on May 1 with Make Me Bankable, a financial literacy program from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center in Carbondale. The free workshop will provide information about improving financial operations of a business, understanding credit and increasing bankability.

Make Me Bankable covers different forms of credit, strategies for repairing and improving credit scores, and how the SBDC can help the growth of local small businesses. After completing the course, participants can get individualized credit counseling and can choose to enroll and in the Entrepreneurial Track Program. For more details and to register for Make Me Bankable, visit sbdc.siu.edu/workshops.

On May 2 from 9 to 11 a.m., there will be another event at Dunn-Richmond. The Starting Your Business in Illinois workshop will cover the basics of starting a new business, and provide answers to any questions participants may have about starting or growing a business. That includes writing a business plan, legal structures, choosing a business name, licenses and permits, and financing. You can sign up for the workshop online.

There will be a virtual summit on May 2-3. The online event will feature a variety of educational sessions, online business resources and expert speakers to provide participants with new business strategies. They can also chat with industry experts and meet other small-business owners.

The SBDC is also collaborating with others to host special events that week. A group of 14 young student entrepreneurs will showcase their businesses at the Jackson County CEO Trade Show. At Dunn-Richmond on May 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the public will get to experience the creativity and hard work of future business owners, entrepreneurs and leaders.

The SBDC will also partner with Carbondale Tourism to host the Southern Illinois Goose Chase during the entire month of May. Anyone can participate and win prizes. To begin the contest, download the Goose Chase app and participate in the challenges. The contest will go live on May 1, and each challenge asks participants to visit a local business or location and take a specific photo. The top three point totals will win prizes, including locally produced items and gift cards.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.