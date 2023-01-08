Heartland Votes

IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say

IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say
By Deion Broxton
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers are debating whether to ban assault weapons. Gun store owners in the Metro East tell News 4 the definition is so broad, it could potentially put them out of business.

The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” bans assault weapons from being purchased, owned, sold, delivered and manufactured in the state. It also takes the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21. It would also ban the purchase or manufacture of extended magazines for weapons.

On Friday, the Illinois House passed the bill. Now it goes to the Senate.

“If that gun is capable of taking more than a 10-round mag, whether it’s a .22 or any caliber, it’s going to be classified as an assault weapon, whether it’s a pistol or a rifle,” said Thomas Petrekovich, manager at Curt Smith’s Outdoors in Downtown Belleville. “There’s a lot of things in that bill that’s going to jeopardize a lot of people’s livelihoods. I don’t think most gun shops are going to be able to sustain their business selling only certain weapons. The supply chain is still not there. So, if that’s what you’re going to depend on, you might go days or months without inventory.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he would sign the bill if it makes it to his desk. The Illinois State Rifle Association said it will sue the state if that happens.

If the bill becomes law, banned items must be discarded within 300 days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
A driver was seriously injured in an early morning, single-vehicle crash involving a semi truck...
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations in...
Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill.
A large police presence could be seen outside of several business in Carterville on Friday...
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
The public is invited to attend a town hall style meeting to address gun control issues.
Southern Illinois legislators to host town hall meeting to address gun control

Latest News

If you're looking for something to do next week, the MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast will be...
Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/8/2023
The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break.
Water restored in Marquand after main break; boil order in effect
Edward Wallace, of Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office...
Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search
Last chance to comment on broadband map
Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state