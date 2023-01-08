IL bill banning assault weapons could severely cut gun sales, opponents say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers are debating whether to ban assault weapons. Gun store owners in the Metro East tell News 4 the definition is so broad, it could potentially put them out of business.

The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” bans assault weapons from being purchased, owned, sold, delivered and manufactured in the state. It also takes the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21. It would also ban the purchase or manufacture of extended magazines for weapons.

On Friday, the Illinois House passed the bill. Now it goes to the Senate.

“If that gun is capable of taking more than a 10-round mag, whether it’s a .22 or any caliber, it’s going to be classified as an assault weapon, whether it’s a pistol or a rifle,” said Thomas Petrekovich, manager at Curt Smith’s Outdoors in Downtown Belleville. “There’s a lot of things in that bill that’s going to jeopardize a lot of people’s livelihoods. I don’t think most gun shops are going to be able to sustain their business selling only certain weapons. The supply chain is still not there. So, if that’s what you’re going to depend on, you might go days or months without inventory.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he would sign the bill if it makes it to his desk. The Illinois State Rifle Association said it will sue the state if that happens.

If the bill becomes law, banned items must be discarded within 300 days.

