Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff Cheerleading wins second consecutive State Championship

Missouri High School Cheerleading State Championships
By Jess Todd
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Mules are back-to-back State Champions.

Competing for the title in Class 4A Small at the Show Me Center on Saturday, Poplar Bluff climbed to the top of the pyramid once again.

“We’ve overcome so much as a team, and I’m just so proud of us,” said senior Lanie Robertson. “Most of this team went back-to-back together because we didn’t have any seniors last year...I feel so blessed and honored to be a part of this team.”

Three teams from the Heartland also earned second place finishes: Sikeston in Class Coed Small, Neelyville in Class 1A Small and Cape Central (only their second year as a team) in Class 4A Large.

Tigers placed second in Class 1A Small.

Rounding out the action on day one Jackson brought home 4th place in Class 5A Small while East Carter (10th), Chaffee (7th) and St. Vincent (3rd) joined Neelyville in Class 1A Small.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson said now that...
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
A man was stabbed and the suspect is in custody on Friday afternoon, December 9.
Man stabbed, suspect in custody in Cape Girardeau
A man accused of shooting and killing his father and brother is dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
According to police, the firearm was recovered and the man was taken to jail, pending formal...
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

Missouri High School Cheerleading State Championships
Missouri High School Cheerleading State Championships
Nellyville earns 2nd place Class 1A Small
Nellyville earns 2nd place Class 1A Small
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/10/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 12/10/2022
Cameron Williams takes a shot for Cape Central.
Cape Central wins SEMO Conference Tournament Championship