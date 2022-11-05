Local Animal Shelter Needs Help

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation.

Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator. Farmer said SEMO Pets in Cape Girardeau is in need of donations and volunteers.

“We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit...you know those donations help, they go to a good cause. It’s been a little bit of a struggle you know this new building isn’t paid for yet either so we’re still paying this off and dealing with inflation and the rise of prices,” said Farmer.

Farmer mentioned how important and what a serious decision is adopting pets.

“It’s not just a Christmas present, or a birthday present, it’s not just oh here’s a cute puppy, it is a lifetime commitment,” said Farmer.

According to Farmer, there has been a slight increase in pet owners returning their pets.

“Owner surrenders are the worst part of people coming in saying we just can’t afford the animal anymore we can’t afford the upkeep, the heartworm medicine,” said Farmer.

It is recommended to have pet insurance to ensure you don’t end up with large medical bills in case it would occur.

