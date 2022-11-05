Heartland Votes

Local Animal Shelter Needs Help

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on a animal rescue non-profit
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local animal shelter is facing the effects of inflation.

Jenn Farmer is the operations coordinator. Farmer said SEMO Pets in Cape Girardeau is in need of donations and volunteers.

“We run on donations, since we’re a non-profit...you know those donations help, they go to a good cause. It’s been a little bit of a struggle you know this new building isn’t paid for yet either so we’re still paying this off and dealing with inflation and the rise of prices,” said Farmer.

Farmer mentioned how important and what a serious decision is adopting pets.

“It’s not just a Christmas present, or a birthday present, it’s not just oh here’s a cute puppy, it is a lifetime commitment,” said Farmer.

According to Farmer, there has been a slight increase in pet owners returning their pets.

“Owner surrenders are the worst part of people coming in saying we just can’t afford the animal anymore we can’t afford the upkeep, the heartworm medicine,” said Farmer.

It is recommended to have pet insurance to ensure you don’t end up with large medical bills in case it would occur.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
Daylin McCarty is facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at the...
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as...
Local shelter needs help
A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago
Convicted killer resentenced
New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings.
Poll: Missourians give President Biden low approval ratings
We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before...
Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight