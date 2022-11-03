Heartland Votes

Missouri State Parks offers free tours and night of camping to veterans and active-duty military

To recognize and thank veterans and active-duty military members for their service, Missouri...
To recognize and thank veterans and active-duty military members for their service, Missouri State Parks will be offering two promotions in honor of Veterans Day. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - To recognize and thank veterans and active-duty military members for their service, Missouri State Parks will be offering two promotions in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans and active-duty military members camping at a Missouri State Parks campground on November 11 will receive a voucher for a free night of camping. They must be staying the night of November 11 and show identification of veteran/active-duty military status at check-in to receive a free camping coupon.

Veterans and active military members are also invited on free tours of Missouri state historic sites November 11-13, with valid identification. Missouri State Parks will accept several types of identification.

In addition, Missouri State Parks offers a $2-per-night camping discount year round at state park campgrounds for military members and veterans. Nightly camping rates vary from campground to campground, based on different criteria. Veteran and active-duty military personnel, as well as family members of active-duty military personnel – all of whom must show the proper valid military identification at time of check-in – will receive the military discount.

