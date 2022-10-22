Heartland Votes

Halloween sales expected to hit record high

Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year.

Participation in Halloween-related activities will resume to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Statistics from the Retail National Federation shows Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion.

The top ways consumers plan to celebrate include handing out candy (67%), decorating their home or yard (51%), dressing up in costume (47%), carving a pumpkin (44%) and throwing or attending a Halloween party (28%). Similar to last year, one in five plan to dress their pet up in a costume.

Tanya Poppin is the store manager of the Cape Girardeau Spirit Halloween.

She said, “Spirit Halloween is such a giving company, we collect for the spirit of children...we pick a hospital every year and 100% of the proceeds go to that hospital.”

This year Cape’s Spirit Halloween is partnered with St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

So far, they’ve raised around $8,000.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers

Latest News

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District traveled to Notre Dame High School to share a...
Heartland students see justice system in action with live court hearing
Some tips to help you stay safe while hiking.
Some tips to help you stay safe while hiking
Spirit Halloween in Cape Girardeau is seeing a record amount of sales this year.
Record Halloween sales expected
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors.
Staying safe while hiking