“Oh, SIT!” pet adoption event coming to Ill., including multiple pet shelters.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, along with SIT Service Dogs, will be hosting a family friendly pet adoption event at Lenus Turley Park in Carbondale, Ill., so that you may meet your best furry friend.

“Oh, SIT! Let’s Rescue” will be held on October 22, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event marks 13 years since SIT Service Dogs started.

According to a press release from SIT Service Dogs, this event is meant to alleviate some of the stress that shelters and rescues have gotten from larger numbers of unadopted pets.

“As communities have returned to pre-COVID activities, many rescues have been overwhelmed by the number of animals in need. We see this as a community issue and want to help,” the release stated. “Therefore, we’ve decided to dedicate our anniversary party this year to helping shelter dogs find homes.”

“Oh, SIT! Let’s Rescue” will feature live music by Jessica Evans and King Juba, food trucks, vendors and family activities such as balloons, bounce houses, inflatable bungee light run and more. The goal of the event is to offer free family fun while giving several local rescues the opportunity to highlight some of their most adoptable dogs looking for homes. SIT trainers will be on hand to talk with potential adopters.

Rescue shelters that will be attending this year’s event include the Humane Society of Southern Illinois, St. Francis CARE, Perry County Humane Society, and Perry County Animal Control.

There is no cost for admission but there is a suggested $20 fee from vendors.

Rescues/shelters will be participating free of charge. Any funds left over will be split evenly and distributed to SIT and the participating rescues.

