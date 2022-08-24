Heartland Votes

Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz

ISP
ISP
By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws.

ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.

ISP reported 1,742 compliance checks, and 1,027 individuals were placed into compliance by surrendering their FOID Cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposition Record. Nearly 300 of those individuals are in the Southern Illinois area.

In a press conference Wednesday, ISP director Brendan Kelly touted the state changing the Clear and Present Danger policy to allow for a broader background check. Right after the deadly Highland Park shooting, Illinois expanded what it means for someone to be a clear and present danger. It used to just be classified as an imminent threat. Now it’s expanded to mean terms like suicidal and violent.

“I think the emergency rule that altered a previous rule that has been set in place for many years, was to get at that particular concern,” Kelly said. “To make it easier for the officer to be able to, in a theoretical situation, to be able to determine that there is a clear and present danger.”

“The biggest thing we need as far as deterring our high crime rate with violent offenders, felons with FOID cards and people who’ve had their FOID card privileges revoked, but still possess firearms,” said East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry.

In July, News 4 did a ride-along with ISP on a night when cops recovered a dozen guns.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Heartland virus is likely spread by the Lone Star tick. This is an estimated Lone Star tick...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Anna.
Passenger dies in crash on I-57 near Anna involving 2 semis
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Nicky V. Hines, a Cape Girardeau native, is set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday,...
Cape Girardeau native to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Marcos Rios is accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress at a...
Paducah man accused of killing woman, hiding her body under mattress at motel

Latest News

Both Clarence Hubbard (left) and Bart Cagle (right) were arrested and lodged in the McCracken...
Sheriff’s office seizes nearly 4 pounds of crystal meth in McCracken Co. drug bust
Downtown Paducah is a popular tourist destination along the Ohio River.
Paducah approves $10.4 million grant for riverfront upgrades
With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront.
Paducah riverfront development with grant of more than $10M
Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos.
Tips on posting back-to-school photos
social media
Officials give tips on posting back-to-school photos