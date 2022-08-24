Illinois State Police put over 1,000 individuals into ‘compliance’ following firearm blitz

ILLINOIS (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police conducted a firearms enforcement blitz that resulted in over 1,000 people being in compliance with FOID Card laws.

ISP reported the enforcement happened across the state from June 16 through July 31. St. Clair County reports one homicide happened in that timeframe in East St. Louis. The enforcement details are designed to ensure those who have had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the Firearms Owners Identification Card (FOID) Act.

ISP reported 1,742 compliance checks, and 1,027 individuals were placed into compliance by surrendering their FOID Cards, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and completing a Firearm Disposition Record. Nearly 300 of those individuals are in the Southern Illinois area.

In a press conference Wednesday, ISP director Brendan Kelly touted the state changing the Clear and Present Danger policy to allow for a broader background check. Right after the deadly Highland Park shooting, Illinois expanded what it means for someone to be a clear and present danger. It used to just be classified as an imminent threat. Now it’s expanded to mean terms like suicidal and violent.

“I think the emergency rule that altered a previous rule that has been set in place for many years, was to get at that particular concern,” Kelly said. “To make it easier for the officer to be able to, in a theoretical situation, to be able to determine that there is a clear and present danger.”

“The biggest thing we need as far as deterring our high crime rate with violent offenders, felons with FOID cards and people who’ve had their FOID card privileges revoked, but still possess firearms,” said East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry.

In July, News 4 did a ride-along with ISP on a night when cops recovered a dozen guns.

