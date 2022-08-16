SIU students begin move in, coming back to university with new COVID-19 policy

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On campus Monday, you could feel a bit of a buzz as students are set to return to campus Thursday.

But returning students will notice some changes to the University’s COVID protocols.

“We want students to have a safe learning environment, we’re thankful they’re returning this semester to in person learning,” said Ben Newman, SIUC Chief of Police

Newman tells me returning students will see some changes in COVID protocols.

“Where you would have to quarantine previously, those guidelines no longer exist, the minimum distance or social distance spacing doesn’t exist any longer. So, some of those things are Alleviated which causes us to take a different approach to our profile on campus, how classrooms are managed, how we keep students safe in a housing environment,” said Newman.

Newman says the university is hosting an on campus vaccine and booster clinic August 24. That is being put on by the Jackson County Health Department. It will be a walk up clinic.

Gena Albert serves as the Director of first year experience at SIU.

Albert tells me this incoming class is one of the largest in recent years.

“This years freshman’s class is going to be one of the largest we’ve had in several years. So that means lots of new friends to make and lots of new people to get to know, so we are here and ready to welcome everybody,” said Albert.

Albert tells me that SIU will not know the exact numbers on the class until September.

Albert says this year’s students will have as close to a normal college experience as in years past.

“As we have moved through the last couple of years, and things have been sort of chaotic, it seems like we’re settling into a bit more normal this year, we’re excited for in person classes, we are excited for students to be here and with that larger class we’re really looking forward to welcoming everybody and having a great first semester,” said Albert.

With students set to begin moving in later this week, Newman says for those coming to campus to be patient.

“Traffic might be a little tight, especially on Thompson point. And right here at the east campus areas. But certainly if you are driving through Lincoln drive, to look at the picturesque setting, should be fine,” said Newman.

Newman mentions those moving in on Thursday will be directed by officers.

Move in begins for first year students on Thursday. Returning students are allowed to move in to campus housing starting Friday. The first day of classes is set to begin on Monday.

