Ballard Co. awarded over $15k in emergency road aid funds

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded checks for $9,452 and $8,812 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds for two projects in Ballard County.

KYTC awarded the county $9,452 in emergency funds to replace a 48-inch culvert on Bobby Hook Lane, as well as $8,812 in emergency funds to replace a culvert on Jim Ireland Road.

The steel culverts at these locations had deteriorated, according to KYTC, requiring the pipes to be replaced with poly-coated metal that will have a longer lifespan.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve these emergency funding request for Ballard County to assist with the repair and maintenance of safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The KYTC Division of Rural and Municipal Aid preserves a portion of city and county road funds to help cover such emergencies.

A check will be issued directly to the Ballard County Fiscal Court, which is responsible for supervising the project.

