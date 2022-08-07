Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6.

According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured.

Charleston DPS is continuing to investigate and updates will arrive later.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.