Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6.
According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured.
Charleston DPS is continuing to investigate and updates will arrive later.
