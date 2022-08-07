Heartland Votes

Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main...
According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured.(None)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6.

According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured.

Charleston DPS is continuing to investigate and updates will arrive later.

