Heartland Votes

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing alligator named Elvis

Stock photo of an alligator
Stock photo of an alligator(Pixabay/MGN)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wayne County Sheriff says officers are “looking for Elvis” - not the King of Rock ‘N’ Roll, but an alligator who shares the name.

Owners called the animal in missing on Friday night, at which point Elvis had already been missing for 24 hours.

Sheriff Dean Finch said he is estimated to be right around 4-foot long.

The sheriff tells KFVS that they do not currently know where the alligator is.

The sheriff’s office searched both water and land Friday night to find the reptile.

Elvis the alligator is said to be people-friendly, but the sheriff says do not approach him.

He said not to risk it, and instead, call the sheriff’s office at 573-224-3219

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action,...
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
Daniel Scallorn/Baxter County, Ark. Jail
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
Camper taking on water as the Ohio River rises.
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
According to court documents, law enforcement arrested Ritter-Westerfield at a motel in...
Nebraska drug dealer arrested in southeast Mo., sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Latest News

According to a recent poll, the majority of Missourians support legalizing recreational...
Poll: Missourians want recreational marijuana legalized & blame Biden for inflation
They have been in business since 1962 specializing in rag rugs from upcycled fabric made from...
Heartland business celebrates 60 years selling hand-loomed rugs
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/30
Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/30
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau.
Cat returned to family in Cape Girardeau