Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble

A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for marijuana legalization to appear on the ballot is in danger of falling short.(KCTV5)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Will you vote on recreational marijuana in 2022? That’s a serious question as the Missouri Secretary of State tallies verified signatures from eight congressional districts.

It needs to represent 8 percent of registered voters in six of the eight congressional districts.

Verified votes are to be turned in by 5 p.m. on July 26.

It’s clear that Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5 have enough signatures.

District 7, which includes Springfield, appears to be short. A direct check with Newton County revealed that the district falls short of the needed 30,013 signatures. The total turned into the Secretary of State is at 29,608, as of Tuesday evening.

Districts 4 and 8 do not appear to have enough votes either.

It will be close in District 6.

The campaign manager of Legal Missouri 2022 previously released a statement in response to earlier spreadsheets which showed a large percentage of signatures being thrown out.

“Having turned in nearly 400,000 signatures from Missourians who want to become the 20th state to regulate, tax and legalize cannabis, we are confident about being on this November’s ballot,” said campaign manager John Payne.

Payne has not commented yet on Tuesday’s numbers.

The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.

A certificate of sufficiency or insufficiency will be issued in early August.

A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for marijuana legalization to appear on the ballot is in danger of falling short.(KCTV5)

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news
St. Charles County residents urged to stay home as MSHP recommends drivers stay off interstates
A medical helicopter crashed into power lines and was forced to land while responding to a...
Medical helicopter crashes responding to fatal accident in Ohio
When a Craighead County couple returned home from vacation this weekend, they found someone...
Sheriff: Man found sleeping in couple’s home arrested
Image of man who investigators say brought mercury onto D Mart Property and into the store on...
Man carrying mercury gets lift from Perryville Police, later causes HAZMAT situation
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says

Latest News

The Riverfront Fall Festival will be held in Downtown Cape Girardeau on Water Street and...
Riverfront Fall Festival announce mascot name, preview plans for event
Before opening the grounds, crews were hard at work putting the finishing touches on their...
Jackson Homecomers kicks off Tuesday night, thousands expected
Drivers in Jefferson County were dealing with underwater roads this morning.
Drivers in Jefferson County deal with flooded roads
SIU meet & greet for new Director of Athletics Tim Leonard
SIU meet & greet for new Director of Athletics Tim Leonard
2022 Jackson Homecomers Festival kicks off Tuesday
2022 Jackson Homecomers Festival kicks off Tuesday