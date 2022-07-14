Duckworth, Durbin establish Prairie du Rocher French Colonial National Historical Park

(KFVS) - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) introduced legislation to establish the Prairie du Rocher French Colonial National Historical Park.

This park would include sites in Prairie du Rocher, Kaskaskia, and Fort de Chartres.

“Illinois has a rich and storied history that I hope that residents and visitors alike will get to appreciate. This year, we celebrate the city of Prairie du Rocher on its 300th anniversary,” Durbin said. “With this legislation, I hope to see the Prairie du Rocher French area receive well-earned recognition as the French Colonial Historic District to both preserve our history and educate visitors.”

The Prairie du Rocher French Colonial National Historical Park would serve as the focus of interpretive and educational programs relating to the history of the French Colonial Historic District.

It will also assist in the preservation of historic sites within the French Colonial Historic District.

“This past weekend, the city of Prairie du Rocher in Illinois, one of the oldest cities in our entire nation, celebrated its 300th anniversary,” Duckworth said. “To mark this milestone anniversary, I was proud to author and introduce this legislation that would establish the Prairie du Rocher French Colonial National Historical Park.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.