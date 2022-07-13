Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker updates COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care staff

With the update, the rules will be amended for unvaccinated health care employees.
With the update, the rules will be amended for unvaccinated health care employees.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The COVID-19 protocols and testing requirements have been updated in Ilinois following an updated executive order from Governor JB Pritzker.

With the update, the rules will be amended for unvaccinated health care employees.

According to a statement from Governor Pritzker’s office, it removes mandates for some of the other industries.

“Vaccination continues to be the number one tool we have to fight COVID-19, and I’m proud that so many Illinoisans have taken advantage of this life-saving tool,” Pritzker said. “I continue to urge all Illinoisans to make sure they’re up to date on their COVID-19 vaccine to ensure the most at-risk populations and those unable to be vaccinated are protected from the serious side effects of this disease. As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable and ensuring we can get every federal dollar our residents are eligible to receive.”

The statement says now they will “test staff who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine weekly if located in an area of moderate community level transmission and twice weekly in areas of substantial or high community level transmission, as recommended by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” instead of the weekly testing for unvaccinated health care staff.

