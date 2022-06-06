Heartland Votes
Swimsuit safety: Keeping kids safe with the right color swimwear

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Swimming season is in full swing at Madisonville City Pool, and especially with a whole crowd of people, lifeguards say the color of your swimsuit actually makes a big difference in keeping you and your kids safe.

Madisonville head lifeguards Lauren Williams and Vera Fischer have learned some safety tips over the last couple of years that help them, help swimmers.

When it comes to safety, they say the color of your swimsuit really matters.

“It’s definitely easier for us to see bright pinks or oranges, like neon colors,” said Williams. “I think blues and whites blend in with the deep water.”

Experts say bright neon colors pop in the shallow and deep ends of the water, while the blues and whites blend in. Lifeguards say this can make a big difference in their response to emergencies, especially in a packed pool.

(Alive Solutions)

“We can’t really see them if they’re not wearing that high visibility swimwear,” Williams said.

“Especially in the deep end where people dive, sometimes there’s a lot of people, especially like today we have a lot of people,” Fischer added.

Attention boaters and lake goers: The bright swimwear tip applies there too. The murky water can make for poor visibility, and the neon colors are easier to spot.

(Alive Solutions)

Other lifeguard safety tips, make swimmers more familiar with the pool you’re going to by explaining which end of the pool is safe for them depending on their skill level.

“When you’re going to a pool make sure you tell your kids which is the shallow and which is the deep end, because sometimes, kids don’t know that especially when they’re young,” Fischer said.

For a great pool day, they also say to pack snacks, stay hydrated and listen to your lifeguards.

“Having fun is really important, but safety is top priority,” Williams said.

