Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority reduces taxi service hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting the week of April 3, the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) is reducing its on-demand cab service hours.

Taxis are now only available from 5 a.m. to midnight on Monday through Thursday.

However, cabs will still run overnights on Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the changes come after a steady decrease in demand for service.

Ride rates are also going up by a dollar.

In addition to the taxi changes, city buses will no longer run on Sundays, but bus fares will remain free, until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.