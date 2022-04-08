Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority reduces taxi service hours

Starting the week of April 3, the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) is reducing its on-demand cab service hours.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Taxis are now only available from 5 a.m. to midnight on Monday through Thursday.

However, cabs will still run overnights on Friday and Saturday.

Officials say the changes come after a steady decrease in demand for service.

Ride rates are also going up by a dollar.

In addition to the taxi changes, city buses will no longer run on Sundays, but bus fares will remain free, until further notice.

