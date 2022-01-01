2 arrested in connection with shooting, killing of 1 Illinois police officer and wounding another

BRADLEY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting outside of a hotel north of Kankakee, Illinois has left on police officer dead and a second in critical condition.

According to the Bradley Police Department, two of their officers responded to a report barking dogs inside of an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30.

The two officers started up a conversation with two people inside of a hotel room, the possible owners of the vehicle and the dogs.

Police said the officers were attacked by the two people and the two officers were shot.

Both officers were transported to nearby hospitals.

Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic died from her injuries.

Officer Tyler J. Bailey underwent surgery for his critical injuries.

Police identified the two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of the officers as 26-year-old Xandria A. Harris, of Bradley, and 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan, of Bourbonnais, Ill.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation, Sullivan was taken into custody in Indiana on Friday morning.

He is awaiting extradition back to Kankakee County.

Later Friday afternoon, ISP said Harris, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself over to the Bradley Police Department and was later taken into ISP custody.

Harris is being held at the Jerome D. Combs Adult Detention Facility in Kankakee.

In a released statement following the arrest of Harris, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said, “The Law Enforcement family and the community lost a devoted officer, and another continues to fight for his life. The ISP will continue to offer our prayers and support to the Bradley Police Department during this difficult time.”

The United States Marshalls Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Bradley Police Department, Kankakee County Sheriffs Department, Kankakee City Police Department, Indiana State Police and several other municipal and county agencies in Illinois and Indiana assisted with taking Sullivan and Harris into custody.

