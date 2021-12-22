Adopting pets as Christmas gifts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You may be thinking about adopting a pet as gift for the holidays, but that furry member comes with a lot of responsibility.

“Around the holidays people are always a little bit more interested in adding a furry family member to their household.”

A furry pet is often a popular gift for children and adults.

“We always have the same conversation.”

Zach Boerboom, with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri tells me what that conversation sounds like.

“Just make sure that they’re ready to add a pet to their household, make sure their lifestyle is ready to add either a puppy or a hyper dog or a cat or a kitten or anything that they’re looking at,” said Boerboom.

Boerboom says pet adoptions have remained consistent over the last year.

He says over the past 14 days, they’ve completed 144 adoptions.

“Each one of those pets went to a loving home whether it was a gift or not those families definitely thought about it,” Boerboom said.

Boerboom tells me many families who adopt are often overwhelmed with caring for the pet.

“Everybody who adopts sometimes goes through the struggle of oh my goodness I just adopted something that 100 percent relies on me,” said Boerboom.

The humane society offers training classes for animal behavior. They’ll even come to your home.

“If you’re ever struggling with a pet, you adopted from us or if you even just found a pet on the side of the road and took it home, we are here to help keep that pet in the home with you because you love that pet, and we always want to keep them in homes where they’re loved,” Boerboom said.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.