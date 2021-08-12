Humane Society of Southeast Missouri to participate in “Empty the Shelters” campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be taking part in an emergency effort to “Empty the Shelters.”

The event will be next week from Aug. 16 – 22, 2021.

There’s been a 30%-50% drop across the country in adoptions this summers, according to a statement from the the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Animal intakes have increased 6-13% for cats and dogs.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are struggling in the face of overcrowding, which makes BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ events an even more critical tool to ensure our shelter partners can find loving families for the pets who so often get overlooked,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters are being faced with tough decisions, such as euthanizing healthy, wonderful pets. We hope this event and the facilitated animal transports can provide some much-needed relief for shelters in dire need of support.”

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be among those that the BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsoring to reduce adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs, adult cats and senior dogs.

There are 80 shelters across 27 states participating in the “Empty the Shelters” event.

