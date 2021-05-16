Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 more COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 16.
Gallatin County
- Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 40s
White County
- Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 20s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,732 lab confirmed positives, including 54 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,803 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 505 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.