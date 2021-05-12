Shooting near ‘mini park’ injures 3 in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Police said an argument led to multiple shots being fired on Mary Street between Garfield and Alice Streets, also known as the ‘mini park’ area, on Tuesday evening, May 11.
The first officer arrived to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found a person on the ground with a gunshot wound and two others injured.
One victim was flown to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries.
The second victim was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital and the third was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.
According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, officers found multiple weapons, money and drugs at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
